Bruce Springsteen to stream first two songs from Land of Hope and Dreams American tour opening night

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band kick off their Land of Hope and Dreams American tour on Tuesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, and The Boss is giving fans at home a chance to experience at least a part of it.

Springsteen has announced that the first two songs of the show will stream live on YouTube and for subscribers in the nugs.net app. Audio of the full concert will also be available after the show in the nugs app.

"We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming! Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C. for the Land of Hope And Dreams American Tour," Springsteen said in a video announcing the tour in February. "We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C."

The tour is set to wrap with an outdoor show on May 27 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

Ahead of the tour, Springsteen was in Minnesota Saturday to perform his new protest song "Streets of Minneapolis" at the No Kings rally at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul.

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