Bruce Springsteen & U2 among StubHub’s in-demand touring artists of 2023

It seems as though a lot of music fans really wanted to see Bruce Springsteen and U2 in 2023.

Both artists land in the top 10 on StubHub's year-end Top In-Demand Global Touring Artists list, which is based on an artist's global ticket sales on the site, and related partners, for 2023.

Springsteen, who launched his tour with the E Street Band back in February, lands at #6, while U2 is just behind him at #7, thanks to their Las Vegas residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.

Springsteen & the E Street Band also land in the top five for experiences in specific cities, including Chicago (#3) and New York (#5), while U2 is in the top five for Las Vegas (#2).

Other artists that were big draws in specific cities include: Billy Joel in New York (#2), Joel and Stevie Nicks in Nashville (#5) and Dead & Company in San Francisco (#4).

Things are also looking good for Springsteen next year. After postponing shows in 2023 to deal with peptic ulcer disease, he's set to relaunch his tour in March. StubHub has him at #5 for the projected top global experiences of 2024, with Billy Joel and Aerosmith also making the list at #9 and #10,

