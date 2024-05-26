Bruce Springsteen postpones tour dates due to vocal issues

Bruce Springsteen has postponed several dates on his European tour with The E Street Band.

On Saturday, May 25, the Boss announced that the show scheduled for that night in Marseille, France, would be pushed back due to "vocal issues and under doctor's direction." In an update postedo Facebook on Sunday, Springsteen shared that his May 28 date in Prague and his concerts in Milan on June 1 and June 3 are being rescheduled, as well.

"Following yesterday's postponement in Marseille due to vocal issues, further examination and consulting has led doctors to determine that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days," the post reads.

It adds that Springsteen is "recuperating comfortably," and plans to resume the European tour on June 12 in Madrid.

The new dates for the affected shows have yet to be announced. Those who purchased tickets but are unable to make the rescheduled performances may receive a refund at their point of purchase.

Springsteen previously postponed concerts in 2023 in order to recover from peptic ulcer disease, which he said made him unable to sing for two to three months.

