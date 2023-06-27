Bruce Springsteen & Elton John among 'Pollstar’s' midyear tour leaders

We are halfway through 2023 and Pollstar is looking back at the last six months of touring, which have been very good for Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and others.

According to the trade's midyear report, Springsteen and The E Street Band's 2023 tour is the second-highest-grossing tour of the year, behind only Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Springsteen lands at two, with a gross of over $142 million, selling a total of 673,277 tickets in the first half of the year for an average gross per show of just under $4 million.

Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour also earns a spot on the midyear chart at #4, behind Harry Styles' Love On Tour. Elton's tour has grossed over $110 million in the first six months of the year, with an average gross per show of over $3.3 million.

Elton is set to wrap his tour July 7 and 8 in Stockholm, Sweden, but it has already broken the record for the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Meanwhile, Springsteen still has plenty of shows to go on his tour, which means he'll be bringing in even more dough. He'll play the second of two nights in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Wednesday, June 28, with the European leg wrapping July 25 in Monza, Italy. Plus he'll bring the tour back to the U.S., kicking off with a two-night stand at Chicago's Wrigley Field August 9 and 11. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

