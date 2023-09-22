Bruce Springsteen adds New Jersey-centric playlist to 'Live Series'

There's nothing quite like seeing Bruce Springsteen play a show close to his home in New Jersey, and now the rocker is sharing some of his favorite local performances with fans.

The Boss, who turns 74 on Saturday, just shared The Live Series: Songs of New Jersey, a playlist made up of previously unreleased live performances recorded in the New Jersey/New York area, many of which are about the Garden State.

They include such performances as “Born To Run,” live from the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 9, 1981; “Jersey Girl,” performed at Giants Stadium, also in East Rutherford, on August 22, 1985; “My Hometown,” from St. Rose of Lima School in Freehold, New Jersey, on November 8, 1996; “Atlantic City” from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on January 31, 2016; and “My City of Ruins” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on August 25, 2016.

You can listen to The Live Series: Songs of New Jersey now streaming on digital outlets.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are currently on a break from touring, after postponing September shows so The Boss could recover from a peptic ulcer. Their next show is scheduled for November 3 in Vancouver, Canada. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

