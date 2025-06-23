Bruce Springsteen on how he feels about his '80s fame: 'That’s a fool’s game'

While there's no doubt that Bruce Springsteen is famous, he is very happy that he's not enjoying the type of fame he had in the '80s, when he released the hugely successful album Born in the U.S.A.

"Well, I was 35. I had previous experience [of fame] at 25, so I was capable of handling the moment," he tells the U.K.'s The Times. "Ninety percent I enjoyed the ride, 10 percent of it was stressful, and my take on it now is that it was a cool thing to be at the height of the cultural conversation in the pop world for a while. I just didn't have any particular interest in staying there. That's a fool's game."

Springsteen says he was "lucky" to have stars like The Beatles, Bob Dylan and Elvis as examples of what to do or not do when it comes to success.

"From there I learnt how important it was not to lose focus on who I am or the work I’m doing," he says. "It’s more important than the money, although it’s great to get paid well. It’s more important than the fame, although that can be fun too, and a nuisance on occasion."

He tells The Times, "I simply wanted to write great songs, play great shows and have a conversation with a great audience. It is what I've dedicated my life to doing."

Springsteen will release the new box set Tracks II: The Lost Albums on Friday. His European tour with The E Street Band hits San Sebastian, Spain, on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

