Bruce Springsteen calls Brian Wilson 'the most musically inventive voice in all of pop'

Bruce Springsteen is the latest artist to pay tribute to the late Beach Boys singer/songwriter Brian Wilson, who died at the age of 82.

"Brian Wilson was the most musically inventive voice in all of pop, with an otherworldly ear for harmony," Springsteen wrote on social media. "He was also the visionary leader of America's greatest band, The Beach Boys. If there'd been no Beach Boys, there would have been no 'Racing In The Street,'" referring to the classic track from The Boss' 1978 album, Darkness on the Edge of Town.

"Listen to 'Summer's Gone' from The Beach Boys' last album (That's Why God Made The Radio) and weep," Springsteen added. He concluded his post, "Farewell, Maestro. Nothing but love and a lovely lasting debt from all of us over here on E Street."

