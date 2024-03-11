Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance at John Mellencamp’s New Jersey show

Mellencamp shared footage of the performance on social media, which sees the two rockers trading off verses of the song and coming together for the chorus.
This certainly isn't the first time Mellencamp and Springsteen have performed together. In fact, Springsteen appeared on Mellencamp's 2022 album, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack, singing on the tune "Wasted Days." He also contributed guitar and background vocals on two other songs.
Mellencamp is currently on his Live and In Person tour, which hits Worcester, Massachusetts, on March 11. A complete list of dates can be found at mellencamp.com.
Springsteen is set to kick off the latest leg of his tour with the E Street Band on March 19 in Phoenix. For tour dates, check out brucespringsteen.net.
