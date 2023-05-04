Bruce Springsteen sings “My Hometown” with fans at a pub in Ireland

Xavi Torrent/Redferns

By Jill Lances

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are set to play a three-night stand in Dublin and it looks like The Boss has been having some fun tooling around Ireland.

Fan-shot footage posted to the Spring-Nuts fan group Twitter page shows the singer sharing a pint and singing his Born in the U.S.A. track "My Hometown" with fans at a pub. At the end he jokes, "You guys, I'm firing the E Street band, I'm hiring (you)," which gets a laugh from the group.

And that's not the only place Springsteen turned up. On Wednesday, Windmill Lane Recording Studios shared a photo of The Boss with some of their staff, noting that he was recording in the studio. Bruce also paid a visit to The Pogues' Shane McGowan, with McGowan's partner Victoria Mary Clarke calling The Boss "a truly wonderful man and a total genius!"

And Springsteen will have plenty more time to enjoy the city. He headlines Dublin's RSD Stadium May 5, 7 and 9. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

