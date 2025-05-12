Bruce Springsteen releases 1999 Oakland reunion show as part of Live Archive series

Bruce Springsteen is revisiting his 1999 reunion tour with the E Street Band for the latest release in his Live Archives series.

The New Jersey rocker just released a live recording of his Oct. 28, 1999, concert at Oakland Arena, which was the final show of a three-night stand in Oakland, California.

The 24-song set opens with the Darkness on the Edge of Town track "Adam Raised a Cain," and features performances of "Prove it All Night," "Atlantic City," "The Promised Land," "Out in the Streets," and "Land of Hope and Dreams" as well as a stripped down version of the title track to Springsteen's solo album The Ghost of Tom Joad, and another song from the same album, "Sinaloa Cowboys," which was the only full band performance of that song ever.

The set also features an appearance by Southside Johnny on "Hungry Heart," as well as such Springsteen staples as "Tenth Avenue Freeze Out," "Backstreets," "Thunder Road" and "Born to Run," with the night ending with his Greetings From Asbury Park N.J. track "Blinded by the Light."

The show is now available to stream or purchase at nugs.net.

Springsteen and The E Street Band are getting ready to launch a new tour. They'll kick off the Land of Hope and Dreams tour of Europe and the U.K. on May 14 and 17 in Manchester, England.

