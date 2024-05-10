Bruce Springsteen celebrating 40th anniversary of 'Born in the U.S.A.' with special vinyl release

Sony Music

By Jill Lances

This June will mark the 40th anniversary of Bruce Springsteen's multi-Platinum album Born in the U.S.A., and The Boss is marking the occasion with a special vinyl release.

The 40th anniversary edition of Born in the U.S.A. will be released on translucent red vinyl and will feature new liner notes written by Springsteen archivist Erik Flannigan along with a booklet filled with all sorts of goodies from the Born in the U.S.A era. It also comes with a four-color lithograph.

The set will be released June 17 and is available for preorder now.

Released June 4, 1984, Born in the U.S.A. spent seven weeks on top of the Billboard 200 Album chart and went to #1 in several other countries. It produced seven top 10 singles: the title track, "Dancing in the Dark," "Cover Me," "I'm On Fire," "Glory Days," "I'm Goin' Down" and "My Hometown."

About 25 million copies of Born in the U.S.A. have been sold worldwide, and the album was certified 17-times Platinum by the RIAA.

