Bruce Springsteen shuts down retirement talk at Philly show

Bruce Springsteen is turning 75 in September, and he wants fans to know that he has no plans to slow down.

During his show in Philadelphia Friday night, The Boss addressed any suggestion he and the E Street Band may be considering retiring.

Fan-shot footage posted to social media shows Bruce telling the crowd, “We’ve been around for 50 f****** years, and we ain’t quitting! ... We ain’t doing no farewell tour bulls***! Jesus Christ! No farewell tour for The E Street Band!”

He also added, “Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name. Yeah I want to quit that.”

As for the Philly concert, the second of two shows at Citizens Bank Park, Bruce treated fans to “My Love Will Not Let You Down” and “Waitin’ On A Sunny Day,” which marked the first time he performed both songs in the U.S. since 2016, as well as plenty of classics, like “Born To Run,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Thunder Road,” “Glory Days” and more.

Bruce and the E Street Band launched the latest North American leg of their tour in early August. They are set to play Washington, D.C., on Sept. 7. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

