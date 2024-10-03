Bruce Springsteen endorses Kamala Harris & Tim Walz

Bruce Springsteen is the latest artist to throw his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz.

The rocker revealed the news in a video posted to Instagram, sharing, "Friends, fans and the press have asked me who I'm supporting in this most important of elections, and with full knowledge that my opinion is no more or less important than those of any of my fellow citizens, here's my answer."

Springsteen called the upcoming election “one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history," noting, “Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does at this moment. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Springsteen called America the “most powerful nation on Earth … because of what she stands for, what she means, what she believes in,” listing off things like freedom, social justice, equal opportunity and the right to love who you want.

“These are the things that make America great," he said.

He then discussed what he doesn't like about former President Donald Trump, calling him “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime,” suggesting Trump doesn’t understand “what it means to be deeply American.”

Springsteen then listed all the things he likes about the Harris/Walz ticket, noting what they stand for is “the vision of America I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years.”

Finally, Springsteen said that he respects everyone’s choice on who they decide to vote for, before adding, "But like you I’ve only got one vote, that’s one of the most precious possessions that I have. That’s why come Nov. 5, I’ll be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

