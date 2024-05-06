Bruce Springsteen offers up four tour debuts, including “Born in the U.S.A.,” at Cardiff show

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band launched their U.K. and European tour in Cardiff, Wales, on Sunday, May 5, and had some surprises in store right from the start.

According to setlist.fm, Springsteen kicked things off with a performance of the Tracks rarity "So Young and in Love," which was not only a tour debut, but the first time he's performed the song since 2013.

That wasn't the only surprise The Boss had for his audience in Cardiff. Later in the show, he took a fan request and performed the Lucky Town track "Better Days," the first time he's played it on tour and the first time he's performed it since 2017. Another fan request had him performing the Letter to You song "If I Was the Priest," also a tour debut.

Then for his first show outside of the U.S. on this leg of the trek, Springsteen kicked off the encore with "Born In the U.S.A.,” another debut.

The show featured plenty of Springsteen classics including “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” “Dancing in the Dark" and “Hungry Heart.”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band bring their tour to Ireland next, where they'll play four shows, starting with a May 9 concert in Belfast. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

