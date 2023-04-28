Bruce Springsteen reflects on his 1982 solo album, 'Nebraska'

Courtesy of CBS Sunday Morning

By Jill Lances

Bruce Springsteen's 1982 solo album, Nebraska, is the subject of a new book, Deliver Me From Nowhere, by author Warren Zanes. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, The Boss reveals just how important that album is to him.

"If I had to pick out one album and say, 'This is going to represent you 50 years from now,' I'd pick Nebraska,'" Springsteen shares.

In a teaser clip of the interview, Springsteen says at the time he made the album he was struggling with where he was in his life.

“I think in your 20s, a lot of things work for you,” he says. “But in your 30s, your 30s is ... where you start to become an adult. And suddenly I looked around and said, ‘Where is everything? Where is my home? Where is my partner? Where are the sons and daughters that I thought I might have someday?’ ... I realized none of those things are there, none of them.”

He adds, “So I said, ‘OK, the first thing I’ve gotta do as soon as I get home is remind myself of who I am and where I came from ... and what I want to do ... and where I’m going.’”

CBS Sunday Morning airs at 9 a.m. ET on CBS.

As for Springsteen, he and the E Street Band kick off the European leg of their tour in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday, April 28. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!