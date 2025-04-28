Bruce Springsteen performs with John Fogerty, Tom Morello & more at the third annual American Music Honors

The Bruce Springsteen Archives Center for American Music held its third annual American Music Honors on Saturday in New Jersey, and the night featured some all-star collaborations.

This year's honorees included John Fogerty, Smokey Robinson, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, Emmylou Harris and Joe Ely, and Springsteen himself joined in on several of the night's performances.

Fan-shot footage shows Springsteen and Fogerty, backed by Little Steven Van Zandt's band the Disciples of Soul, teaming for three of Fogerty's Creedence Clearwater Revival classics: "Bad Moon Rising," "Proud Mary" and "Fortunate Son."

Other highlights of the night included Springsteen teaming with Smokey and Little Steven on the Miracles' hit "Going to a Go Go;" with Morello, Jackson Browne and Nils Lofgren on "Take it Easy" -- co-written by Browne and recorded by the Eagles -- and with Morello for Bruce's "The Ghost of Tom Joad," which was covered by Rage Against the Machine.

In addition, Springsteen performed the Born to Run track "Tenth Avenue Freeze Out" with Morello and Lofgren, and all of the artists came together to perform the Woody Guthrie classic "This Land Is Your Land."

The American Music Honors are handed out each year to artists "who have demonstrated artistic excellence, creative integrity, and a longstanding commitment to the value of music in our national consciousness." Previous honorees include Browne, John Mellencamp, Mavis Staples, Van Zandt, Darlene Love and others.

