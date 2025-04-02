Bruce Springsteen pays tribute to childhood friend who inspired ‘Glory Days’

Bruce Springsteen has paid tribute to his childhood friend Joe DePugh, who inspired his hit Born in the U.S.A. track "Glory Days." According to The New York Times, DePugh died of cancer at the age of 75.

"Just a moment to mark the passing of Freehold native and ballplayer Joe DePugh," Springsteen wrote on social media. "He was a good friend when I needed one."

Springsteen then added a quote from the song, “He could throw that speedball by you, make you look like a fool,” adding, “Glory Days my friend.”

"Glory Days" was the fifth single Springsteen released off Born in the U.S.A., peaking at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, the fifth of seven top 10 songs released from the album. Springsteen has said that the first verse of the song was inspired by a chance encounter with DePugh in a bar in 1973.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.