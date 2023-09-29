Bruce Springsteen drops “Addicted To Romance” from new 'She Came To Me' ﻿movie

While Bruce Springsteen fans will have to wait until 2024 to see him live again, they at least have some new music to tide them over.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just released the new song "Addicted to Romance," which will be featured in the movie She Came To Me starring Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway.

When Springsteen's participation was first announced back in February, the film's director, Rebecca Miller, told Variety she "had a secret wish" that The Boss would write a song for the movie. "I was reluctant to ask because I felt it was so unlikely, and frankly I was a bit shy," she shared, but she finally got up the nerve.

Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, watched the movie and loved it, so he wrote the song. Miller noted, "He says he was inspired by the film, which is a great honor for me."

She Came To Me hits theaters October 6.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.