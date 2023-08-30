Bruce Springsteen reschedules Philly shows for 2024

Bruce Springsteen has rescheduled the two Philadelphia shows he postponed earlier this month — and fans are going to have to wait a whole year to see The Boss.

The concerts at Citizens Bank Park will now take place August 21 and 23, 2024. They were originally supposed to happen August 16 and 18, 2023, but were postponed because Springsteen had “taken ill."

Fans who want to go to the new dates simply have to hold on to their tickets. Those who can't make it, or simply don't want to wait that long, have 30 days starting August 30 to request a refund through Phillies.com/Springsteen. Refunds for tickets purchased through a secondary site must go through that site.

While a yearlong wait is certainly a bummer, some fans may be happy by the announcement since it suggests Springsteen will be touring in 2024.

Next up, Springsteen comes home to the Garden State, with a three-night stand at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, August 30, September 1 and September 3. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

