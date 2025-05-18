Bruce Springsteen biopic to be released Oct. 24

Deliver Me From Nowhere, the Bruce Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, will hit theaters October 24, according to multiple reports.

The movie, based on the book of the same name by Warren Zanes, details a tumultuous period in Springsteen's life, during which he made his 1982 album Nebraska. The project has the full backing of Springsteen, who's visited the film's set numerous times and spoken highly of White's portrayal of him.

Written and directed by Scott Cooper, the film also stars Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's manager, Jon Landau. The cast includes Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Paul Walter Hauser as Springsteen's guitar tech Mike Batlan, plus Gabby Hoffman, David Krumholtz, Marc Maron and others.

