Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows to treat ulcer disease

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced they have postponed all of their September performances as Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

According to a message shared Wednesday on Springsteen's website and his official Instagram account, the postponement of the September shows is "the decision of his medical advisors."

“Over here on E Street we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” read a comment from Springsteen included in the statement.

His comment continued, "First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon."

The band previously suspended shows in August due to the "Born in the USA" singer suffering an undisclosed illness.

According to the National Library of Medicine, peptic ulcer disease “is characterized by discontinuation in the inner lining of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.” Acid from the stomach can cause sores or other permanent damage in the esophagus, stomach or small intestine.The postponements will start with Thursday's show which had been scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York, according to the statement.

