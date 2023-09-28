Bruce Springsteen shares snippet of new tune, “Addicted to Romance”

Manny Carabel/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Bruce Springsteen is sharing a preview of a new song he wrote for the upcoming movie She Came to Me.

The Boss shared a snippet of the track, "Addicted to Romance," on Instagram, revealing that the song will officially be released on Friday, September 29.

The song will play over the end credits of the Rebecca Miller-directed film, which stars Peter DinklageMarisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway. It opens in theaters October 6.

This isn't the first time Springsteen has written a song for the movies. In fact, he won an Oscar for the song "Streets of Philadelphia," from the 1994 film Philadelphia. And in 1996 he was nominated for an Oscar for his song "Dead Man Walkin'," which he wrote for the Sean Penn/Susan Sarandon film Dead Man Walking.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!