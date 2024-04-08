Bruce Springsteen wraps LA stand with four tour debuts and guest Tom Morello

According to setlist.fm, the 31-song set kicked off with the Nebraska track "Open All Night," marking not only the song's tour debut, but the first time Bruce has performed it since 2014. Later in the show, Springsteen took a sign request from the audience, performing The River track "Sherry Darling," which was another tour debut.
This isn't the first time Morello has played with Springsteen. In fact, in 2013, he toured with The Boss on the Wrecking Ball tour, filling in for guitarist Steven Van Zandt, who was busy filming his TV show Lilyhammer. Morello is also quite familiar with "Tom Joad," having covered it with Rage for their 2000 album, Renegades.
Springsteen and the E Street Band are now heading to the East Coast, with their next show happening April 12 in Uncasville, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.
In other Springsteen news, The Boss made another Curb Your Enthusiasm cameo, this time on the series finale, which aired Sunday, April 7. The episode had Larry David on trial for violating Georgia's Election Integrity Act, with The Boss testifying that Larry "maliciously" gave him COVID, which happened in last week's episode.
