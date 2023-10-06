Bruce Springsteen announces rescheduled tour dates

Bruce Springsteen has announced his 2024 plans.

In late September, The Boss pushed all of his remaining 2023 dates with the E Street Band to 2024 in order to give himself more time to recover from peptic ulcer disease. Well, now disappointed fans have something to look forward to, because he's just revealed he'll be returning to the stage starting in March of next year.

The rescheduled shows kick off March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona, and run through September 13 in Baltimore, Maryland. So far, postponed Canadian dates have not been rescheduled, but they are expected to be announced next week.

All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates, and fans who can not make the new shows will receive refunds. Info on getting refunds can be found at the official site where the tickets were sold.

A complete list of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2024 dates can be found at brucepsringsteen.net.

Springsteen and the E Street Band played their last show on September 3 in The Boss' home state of New Jersey. He then announced the postponement of a handful of dates so he could focus on his health, but later pushed the whole tour to 2024 to give himself more time to recover.

