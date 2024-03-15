Bruce Springsteen releases Songs of Celebration live playlist ahead of tour launch

Bruce Springsteen is about to hit the road again, so he's giving fans a way to celebrate with him.

The Boss just dropped the latest entry into his live series, a playlist dubbed Songs of Celebration. It’s made up of songs recorded live between 1978 and 2023 and is the first time these performances have been available to stream.

Songs on the 15-track playlist include “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight),” at the Capitol Theatre in Passaic, New Jersey, on September 20, 1978; “Out in the Street,” at New Jersey’s Brendan Byrne Arena, on August 6, 1984; “Dancing in the Dark,” at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, on March 28, 1988; “Having a Party” featuring Southside Johnny, at Brendan Byrne Arena, on June 24, 1993; and "Mary’s Place," at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on April 28, 2008.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will return to the road on Tuesday, March 19, in Phoenix. They are the first shows Springsteen has played since postponing his 2023 tour to recover from peptic ulcer disease. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.