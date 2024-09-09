Bruce Springsteen on his more than 50-year career: “If I had to go tomorrow I’d be okay”

The new Bruce Springsteen documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band premiered at the Toronto Film Festival Sunday, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his current tour, which kicked off in February 2023.

Following the screening, Springsteen and director Tom Zimney sat down for a Q&A moderated by longtime friend and E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt, who asked The Boss how it feels to be playing with the same friends for over 50 years.

"We have the only jobs in the world where the people you went to high school with? At 75, you're still with them. You live your life with them," Springsteen said, according to Rolling Stone. "You see them grow up, you see them get married, you see them get divorced, you see them go to jail, you see them get out of jail, you see them renege on their child payments, you see them pay up, you see them get old, you see their hair go gray, and you're in the room when they die."

He added, "In one way, I would wish you all such a lovely, complete experience with your good friends. On the other hand, it lays a weight on you … because of the time you've spent together and the things you've done." He noted, "It reminds me of that scene in Blade Runner, where he says 'I've seen things [you wouldn't believe]' ... We've seen some of that s***!"

But it certainly sounds like Springsteen has no regrets.

“But if I had to go tomorrow I'd be okay,” Springsteen said. “Because what a f*****’ ride!”

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band is set to debut Oct. 25 on Hulu and Disney+.

