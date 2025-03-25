Bruce Springsteen added to Patti Smith tribute show

Bruce Springsteen has been added to the lineup of the upcoming Patti Smith tribute concert in New York City.

People Have the Power - A Celebration of Patti Smith will be held Wednesday at Carnegie Hall. The night will include performances of songs from Smith's full catalog, but will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of her classic album Horses.

And Bruce certainly has a connection to at least one song from Smith's catalog. One of her best-known tunes, "Because the Night," was co-written by Springsteen. It went to #13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The concert will feature an A-list lineup of artists paying tribute to Smith, including R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe, Ben Harper, Kim Gordon, The National's Matt Berninger, Karen O and Sharon Van Etten, as well as Courtney Barnett, Maggie Rogers and the Kills' Alison Mosshart.

All artists will backed by a house band, made up of bassist/keyboardist Tony Shanahan from Smith's band, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and Rolling Stones drummer Steve Jordan.

Tickets are available at musicof.org.

People Have the Power - A Celebration of Patti Smith is the latest in a series of charity concerts put on by New York City entrepreneur Michael Dorf, with each one celebrating a different artist. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Carnegie Hall series.

Since the series launched in 2004, the concerts have raised over $2 million for charity. Proceeds from the Smith concert will go toward music education for underserved youth.

