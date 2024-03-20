Bruce Springsteen returns to the stage after six-month break

After a six-month break to recover from peptic ulcer disease, Bruce Springsteen returned to the stage with The E Street Band on Tuesday, March 19, in Phoenix, wowing the crowd with a set that featured classics, new songs and even one surprise request.

According to setlist.fm, The Boss kicked things off with The Rising track "Lonesome Day," with his set featuring hits like "Born To Run," "Thunder Road," "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)," "Dancing in the Dark" and "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out," along with fan favorites like "No Surrender," "Two Hearts," "Prove it All Night," "Backstreets," "Because the Night" and "Mary's Place."

The set also featured songs from his 2020 album, Letter To You, including the title track, "Last Man Standing" and the show closer "I'll See You In My Dreams," as well as songs from his covers album Only The Strong Survive, like "Night Shift" and "Don't Play That Song (You Lied)."

He even obliged a fan who held up a sign with a song request, playing the classic “Twist and Shout” right before the final song.

According to Billboard, Bruce didn't talk about his health issues until just before the night's final song, apologizing to his fans for having to postpone shows and sharing, "I had a mother****** of a bellyache."

Springsteen returns to the stage Saturday, March 23, at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, his first show in Sin City in more than 20 years. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

