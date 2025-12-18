Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Faithless’ is one of Barack Obama’s favorites of 2025

Cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Faithless’ from 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums' box set. (Sony
By Jill Lances & Josh Johnson

Bruce Springsteen has landed on President Barack Obama's list of his favorite music of 2025.

Obama picked Springsteen's "Faithless" for this year's list, a song from The Boss' Tracks II: The Lost Albums box set, which featured seven previously unreleased albums.

"Faithless" is the title track from a previously unreleased film soundtrack for a movie that never got made. The 11-song album was recorded between Springsteen's Devils & Dust tour in November 2005 and the April 2006 release of We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions, his album dedicated to the music of folk singer Pete Seeger.

Along with his favorite music, Obama shares his favorite books and movies of the year. You can check out his lists now via his Facebook.

