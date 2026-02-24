Bruce Springsteen’s tour to include special appearance by Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will have a special guest on their upcoming Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour.

Springsteen just announced on social media that Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello will be joining the tour for "selected songs for every date" of the tour.

“Grammy-winning, Harvard-educated, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted artist, songwriter and activist Tom Morello is living proof of the transformative power of rock 'n' roll,” reads the post.

The announcement comes just weeks after Springsteen was the surprise guest at Morello's charity concert in Minneapolis, where Springsteen performed his new protest song "Streets of Minneapolis," and was joined by Morello for "The Ghost of Tom Joad."

"After Bruce joined me last month in Minneapolis for our Defend Minnesota charity concert, I was reminded how important our platform is, and how crucial the resistance work is that our music can do together at this dangerous historical juncture," Morello says. "Together, Bruce, the E Street Band, and I are going to turn a spotlight on the current threats to democracy and human rights happening all around us on the Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour in the spirit of freedom, justice and rock n roll."

Morello previously toured with Springsteen and The E Street Band for several years in the mid-2010s, filling in for Stevie Van Zandt who was off filming the TV show Lilyhammer. Morello also appeared on two Springsteen albums, 2012's Wrecking Ball and 2014's High Hopes.

The Land of Hope and Dreams tour kicks off March 31 in Minneapolis, and wraps May 27 in Washington, D.C. A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

