Bruce Springsteen’s Las Vegas show included four tour debuts

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band brought their tour to Las Vegas on Friday, March 22, and got a little inspiration from their location.

According to setlist.fm, The Boss kicked off the show, his first concert in Vegas in over 20 years, with the Human Touch track "Roll of the Dice," fitting for the gambling mecca. It is the first time Bruce has played the song on this tour and the first live performance of the track since 2017.

But that’s not all: Later in the show, Bruce broke out the Elvis Presley classic “Viva Las Vegas,” another tour debut, which also marks the first time he’s played the song since 2022.

The set list also included the Darkness on the Edge of Town classic "Racing in the Street" and The River's "Hungry Heart," the first time either have been played on this tour.

All of these great treats were witnessed by at least one celebrity Bruce fan. Video posted to social media shows Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav meeting Bruce backstage. When he’s introduced, he bows down to The Boss, hugs him and is heard saying, “This is such an honor man." He adds, “Thank you for all of the years of good music and leadership.” In another clip, he can be seen rocking out in the audience to the Springsteen hit "Dancing in the Dark."

Bruce and the E Street Band next hit San Diego on Monday, March 25. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

