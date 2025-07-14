Bryan Adams looks back at 40-year milestones as he gets ready to release new single

Bryan Adams is reflecting on some big milestones in his career.

The rocker shared a video on social media noting that "incredibly" it's been 40 years since he released his iconic track "Summer of '69," as well as 40 years since his ballad "Heaven" went to #1. Both songs appeared on Adams' fourth studio album, Reckless.

He captioned the clip, "I can barely believe this!"

But Adams’ career is far from over.

"And we're still out doing this every night," he says in the video, adding a clip of the song "Make Up Your Mind" from his upcoming album, Roll With the Punches, which drops Aug. 29.

Adams then shared a snippet of the next track he’ll release from the record, "A Little More Understanding," which is coming out on Wednesday. "We’re going for another 40 years, OK? OK."

Roll With the Punches is Adams' first album since 2022's So Happy It Hurts. He's already released several tracks from the record, including the title track, "Make Up Your Mind" and "Never Let You Go."

Adams is currently on a European tour and will play Pompeii, Italy, on July 25. He launches a North American tour on Sept. 11 in Kamloops, British Columbia. U.S. dates that feature Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo as special guests begin Oct. 25 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

A complete list of dates can be found at BryanAdams.com.

