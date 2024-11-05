Bryan Adams’ 'Reckless' turns 40: 'I knew going into this record that I had something special'

Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of Bryan Adams' fourth studio album, Reckless, which was a huge commercial success for the Canadian rocker.
The album's release coincided with Adams' 25th birthday and it hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart — to this day it's Adams' only #1 record in the U.S.
But even before the release and the chart success, Adams knew Reckless was a good one.
The album spawned six singles, including the #1 hit "Heaven"; "Summer of '69," which went to #5; the Tina Turner duet "It's Only Love"; "Somebody"; and "One Night Love Affair." But for Adams, it was the album's first single, "Run To You," which went to #6, that was the standout.
Reckless went on to sell 12 million copies worldwide and is Adams' second-highest-selling record in the U.S. behind 1991's Waking Up The Neighbors. The album went on to be certified five-times Platinum in the U.S.
