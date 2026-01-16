Bryan Adams releases ‘Anything is Possible’ from new 'Charlie the Wonderdog' EP

Bryan Adams is out with a new song.

The rocker just released the new track "Anything is Possible," one of three songs he wrote for the new animated film Charlie the Wonderdog, which is in theaters now.

The song’s accompanying video has Adams and his band performing the song in a loft-like setting, with the film’s title character making a few quick cameos throughout the clip.

Adams' three songs appear on a new EP, Charlie the Wonderdog (Original Songs from the Motion Picture), which is out now.

Charlie the Wonderdog centers on a family pooch, voiced by Owen Wilson, who becomes a superhero after gaining superpowers. He then must face off against a cat threatening to destroy humanity.

Adams has had a lot of new music to share with fans recently. In August, he dropped the new album Roll With the Punches. He also announced in early January that in April he'll be releasing Tough Town, which was a 10-track bonus disc that was included with the deluxe box set version of Roll With the Punches.

In addition to new music, Adams will be on tour in 2026. He'll kick off a tour of Japan on Jan. 26, then head to the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and more. A complete list of dates can be found at BryanAdams.com.

