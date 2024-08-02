Bryan Adams releases his take on a song he co-wrote for KISS

Bryan Adams has dropped the new single “Rock and Roll Hell,” which is actually one of two songs he co-wrote with Jim Vallance and Gene Simmons for KISS. The other is “War Machine,” and Adams is set to release both on 7-inch vinyl on Aug. 30.

Both tracks appeared on KISS' 1982 album, Creatures of the Night. Adams says at the time he was a "22-year-old struggling songwriter," noting he was "thrilled" at the opportunity to write for KISS.

“‘Rock and Roll Hell’ was actually Jim’s song that had been released a few years earlier with Bachman Turner Overdrive, and I suggested, that we re-write it for KISS,” he says. “It’s incredible to think these themes are unfortunately still playing out for real in the world today, but I’m very grateful to the KISS guys for giving me the chance back then.”

To coincide with the release of "Rock and Roll Hell," Adams has dropped a new video for the tune, which was shot on the roof of London's famed Royal Albert Hall, where Adams wrapped a three-night residency back in May.

"Rock and Roll Hell" and "War Machine" are being released as a limited-edition double A-side 7-inch single. The single is available for preorder now at bryanadams.com.

