BTO founding member Tim Bachman dies at 71

Tim Bachman, guitarist and one of the co-founders of the Canadian band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, passed away Friday at age 71. The news was announced by the artist's son Ryder in a post on Facebook, with an earlier post revealing that doctors had found "cancer riddled all throughout his brain."

“My Dad passed this afternoon. Thank You Everyone for the kind words,” Ryder wrote. “Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have.”

BTO also featured Bachman's brothers Randy and Robbie, along with Fred Turner. Tim was featured on two of the band's albums, Bachman–Turner Overdrive and Bachman–Turner Overdrive II, with the latter featuring the band's two biggest hits, "Takin' Care of Business" and "Let It Ride."

Tim left the group in 1974 and was replaced by Blair Thornton. He did return for a 1984 reunion album and tour, which had BTO opening for Van Halen.

Tim's death comes after the January passing of his brother Robbie, at the age of 69.

