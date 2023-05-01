BTO’s Randy Bachman pays tribute to his late brother Tim Bachman

Tim Bachman, guitarist and one of the co-founders of the Canadian band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, passed away Friday, April 28, at age 71. Well, now his brother and bandmate Randy Bachman has broken his silence for the first time since the news hit.

"I haven't posted because my heart has been heavy but the news has announced my brother Tim passed this weekend," he shares on social media. "I am the last of my family on this side with all my memories of our life growing up in Winnipeg. So grateful for that."

He adds, “I’m sure my parents welcomed him home with my other 2 brothers who have passed in quick succession since the pandemic. I was the oldest. Rest in Peace, Timmy with mummy, daddy, Gary & Robbie.”

Randy, Tim and their other brother Robbie were in BTO together. Robbie passed away in January at the age of 69.

