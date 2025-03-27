Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman have a The Guess Who reunion tour in the works

Back in September, The Guess Who founding singer Burton Cummings and guitarist Randy Bachman reached a settlement with their former bandmates Jim Kale and Garry Peterson over the use of the band's name, and it appears that may be a catalyst for a reunion tour.

In an interview with American Songwriter, the 81-year-old Bachman reveals that he and Cummings are talking about hitting the road together again.

"[Burton is] finishing up his stuff this year, I'm finishing up my [Bachman-Turner Overdrive] stuff," Bachman shares. "And we have a plan for 2026 to be The Guess Who, where … we do a set list of about 30 hit songs, and it's probably gonna be a two- or three-hour Springsteen kind of marathonic show."

He adds, “And we’re all geared to do that in 2026. It’ll be the unveiling of ‘The Guess Who are back.’”

In the lawsuit, filed in October 2023, Cummings and Bachman accused Kale and Peterson of tricking fans into thinking Cummings and Bachman were still performing with The Guess Who, when they were actually getting a "cover band." The suit’s settlement resulted in Cummings and Bachman acquiring the trademark for the band's name.

But until a reunion tour happens, Bachman is keeping busy. He's launching a Canadian tour with his other band, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, on April 1 in Victoria, British Columbia. He'll also hit the States this summer with The Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship, starting July 18 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The band is also set to drop the new single "60 Years Ago" on Friday, with proceeds benefiting The Bridge to Nowhere charity bike ride, which helps raise money to end chronic homelessness in Winnipeg, Canada.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.