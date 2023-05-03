Bush shares new song "All Things Must Change" off upcoming deluxe 'The Art of Survival﻿' album

Bush has premiered a new song called "All Things Must Change."

The track will appear on the upcoming deluxe version of Gavin Rossdale and company's 2022 album, The Art of Survival, due out June 9.

"This is nature," Rossdale says of the tune. "All things are changing. All the time."

You can listen to "All Things Must Change" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Along with "All Things Must Change," the deluxe The Art of Survival includes a new version of the album track "1000 Years" featuring Evanescence's Amy Lee, and live recordings of the tracks "More Than Machines" and "Heavy Is the Ocean."

Bush is currently touring in support of The Art of Survival alongside Breaking Benjamin.

