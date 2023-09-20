Bush shares new song "Nowhere to Go But Everywhere" + announces 'Loaded' best-of track list

Bush has premiered a new song called "Nowhere to Go But Everywhere."

The track will appear on Gavin Rossdale and company's previously announced best-of compilation, Loaded, due out November 10. Along with the new tune, Bush has unveiled the Loaded track list, which spans the "Glycerine" group's discography from their 1994 debut, Sixteen Stone, to their latest effort, 2022's The Art of Survival.

Loaded also includes a cover of The Beatles classic "Come Together."

"I'm really grateful that I get the chance to make music after all of this time," says Rossdale. "The privilege is not lost on me. I’m still in the octagon, and I think that's healthy because I'm good at fighting."

Bush will launch a U.S. headlining tour in November with support from Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire. They're also playing a New York City benefit show on September 22 in protest of gun violence, which will stream live via the platform Veeps.

Here's the Loaded track list:

"Everything Zen"

"Little Things"

"Comedown"

"Glycerine"

"Machinehead"

"Swallowed"

"Greedy Fly"

"Mouth (The Stingray Mix)"

"The Chemicals Between Us"

"Letting the Cables Sleep"

"The People That We Love"

"Inflatable"

"The Only Way Out"

"The Sound of Winter"

"This Is War"

"Bullet Holes"

"Flowers on a Grave"

"The Kingdom"

"More Than Machines"

"Nowhere to Go But Everywhere"

"Come Together"

