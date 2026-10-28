Can you really organize your closet with an app? How to tell if it’s worth your time to set one up

Closets by Design reports that closet-organizing apps like Stylebook, Indyx, and Acloset help users manage wardrobes by cataloging items and tracking usage, though setup can take hours.

Need help organizing your closet? Closet-organizing apps can help, mostly for people with more clothes than they can see at once. Apps such as Stylebook, Indyx and Acloset let users photograph and tag each item, build outfits and track what gets worn. Setup is the real cost: Indyx estimates about 2 minutes per item, which for a 166-item wardrobe adds up to roughly five and a half hours.

Closets by Design explains how these apps work and how to tell if it's worth it for you to set one up.

Key takeaways

Indyx estimates cataloging takes about 2 minutes per item.

The average wardrobe cataloged in Indyx holds 166 items, and 25% went unworn in a year.

Stylebook costs $4.99 once; Indyx and Acloset are free to start, with paid tiers.

Acloset's free tier covers up to 100 items.

Small or fast-changing wardrobes are where apps pay off least.

What do closet organizing apps actually do?

Wardrobe apps turn a closet into a searchable catalog. Three of the most established work the same basic way: Users photograph each item, and the app removes the background, sorts it by category and lets the user build outfits, plan them on a calendar and see how often each piece gets worn. Most also calculate cost per wear, dividing an item’s price by the number of times it has been worn.

"These apps allow consumers to log their wardrobes virtually, build outfits and gain insights into their wearing patterns," Louise Deglise-Favre, an apparel analyst at GlobalData, told Just Style.

The appeal is visibility. The average closet cataloged in Indyx holds 166 items, and 25% of them went completely unworn in the past year, according to the company's analysis of its users, published in April 2025. The sample included only active users who had cataloged at least 80 items, so it leans toward people with larger wardrobes.

"Using the styling functionalities, I make all of these different outfits and wear a lot more of what I own," Bianca Rangecroft, founder and CEO of Whering, told Verdict.

How do Stylebook, Indyx and Acloset compare?

The table below compares three established apps using their App Store and Google Play listings and company documentation. Prices and features were checked Oct. 9, 2026, and change often.

Table comparing closet organizing apps such as Stylebook, Indyx, and Acloset. (Stacker/Stacker)

Closets by Design

What is the difference between the free and paid versions?

Stylebook: There is no free tier. A one-time $4.99 purchase unlocks every feature, with family sharing for up to six people. The App Store lists no in-app purchases. It runs only on iPhone and iPad.

Indyx: The free tier includes unlimited cataloging, outfits, an outfit calendar and price-per-wear tracking. Indyx Insider, at $12.99 a month or $74.99 a year on the App Store, adds a dashboard analyzing wardrobe composition, usage and spending, unlimited outfit selfies, community access and 10% off paid styling lookbooks.

Acloset: All features are free for up to 100 items, according to the company. Paid plans run $3.99 a month or $27.99 a year for Basic, $9.99 a month or $59.99 a year for Premium, and $24.99 a month or $147.99 a year for Expert. The company does not publish item limits for each tier. The free version contains ads.

How long does setup take?

The main cost is time. Indyx estimates "about 2 minutes per item" on its homepage, adding that an average wardrobe takes "about 6-8 hours total"; another page on its site puts it at 4 to 6 hours. At two minutes per item, a 166-item wardrobe takes about five and a half hours. Indyx co-founder Yidi Campbell wrote that she cataloged 15 items in her first hour-long session, a pace that would stretch the same wardrobe to about 11 hours.

Writers who have done it agree. "Digitising your entire wardrobe, I'm not going to lie, is very time-consuming," stylist Corina Gaffey wrote in The Irish Times after cataloging her clothes in Indyx.

"I've lost track of how many hours I've spent photographing my items," Amy Beecham, a senior writer at Stylist, wrote after logging 183 pieces in the app Whering.

Features can shorten that. All three apps remove photo backgrounds automatically. Indyx imports items from forwarded email receipts and product links, and Acloset can scan the past six months of purchases in a linked Gmail account. Indyx also sells an in-home service in nine metro areas: An archivist catalogs up to 100 items within five hours for $295.

Setup is not a one-time job. Indyx users add an average of 59 new pieces per year, according to its 2025 wardrobe report, and each one has to be logged to keep the catalog accurate.

When is a closet app not worth it?

When everything in a closet is visible at a glance, an app duplicates what a person can already see. The benefit grows with the number of items out of sight, in drawers, bins or a second closet, and with the share of the wardrobe that goes unworn.

"Having an overview of everything I own in a single, scrollable feed is insightful," Amy Miles wrote for Good On You, a sustainable-fashion ratings site, after testing several wardrobe apps.

Apps tend to pay off least in a few situations:

Small wardrobes: At two minutes per item, cataloging 50 pieces takes under two hours, but if all 50 hang in plain view, the catalog adds little.

Children's clothes: Kids outgrow sizes quickly, so a catalog that took hours to build can be out of date within a season, and each size change means logging a new set.

Shopping habits: A catalog shows what is already owned, but it doesn't stop new purchases on its own.

Follow-through: "One of the biggest concerns for virtual wardrobe users is the amount of time it takes to catalog and upload items," Just Style reported. An app abandoned halfway through setup costs time without paying it back.

Jenny Wang, founder of the AI closet app Alta, told Inc. that planning her outfits in a spreadsheet "was just too much work."

"We need to look at the clothing we've got to find that quality, that love within them, and improve them," Orsola de Castro, co-founder of Fashion Revolution, told 10 Magazine.

Closet apps don’t create space. They show what is already there. For a large wardrobe with a lot going unworn, that view can change what gets bought, kept or given away. For a small one, a closet where everything is visible may do the same job without the setup hours.

This story was produced by Closets by Design and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.