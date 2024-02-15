Carl Palmer releasing career-spanning box set

The career of legendary drummer Carl Palmer is being celebrated with a new career-spanning box set.

Carl Palmer Fanfare for the Common Man will consist of three CDs of music from Palmer's various bands, including the Carl Palmer Band; Emerson, Lake & Palmer; and Asia. There will also be a Blu-ray, The Rhythm of Life, featuring a Palmer-narrated documentary, as well as live performances and behind-the-scenes footage from throughout his career.

But that’s not all. The box set also comes with a 200-page Palmer autobiography that’s filled with some of the rocker's personal photos.

Carl Palmer Fanfare for the Common Man will be released April 5. It is available for preorder now.

Palmer is currently on tour with his Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer show, which has him and his band playing alongside rare footage of his late bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake. The tour hits Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, February 15. A complete list of dates can be found at carlpalmer.com.

