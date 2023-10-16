Carlos Santana + Blood, Sweat and Tears docs earn Critics Choice Documentary Awards nominations

Sony Pictures Classic/Trafalgar Releasing

By Jill Lances

Documentaries about Carlos Santana and Blood, Sweat and Tears are among the nominees for the eighth annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards, presented by National Geographic Documentary Films.

The Santana doc Carlos and What The Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat and Tears are both nominated for Best Musical Documentary, where they will compete with Love To Love You, Donna SummerLittle Richard: I Am EverythingLadies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop; the Jon Batiste doc American Symphony and the just-released blockbuster, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Winners will be announced at a gala November 12. The ceremony, taking place at The Edison Ballroom in New York City, will be livestreamed on Facebook, YouTube and X.

A complete list of nominees can be found at criticschoice.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!