Carlos Santana feels ‘replenished’ as he heads out on new Oneness tour

Carlos Santana is set to launch his Oneness tour on Wednesday, which will mark his first show since November 2024. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was supposed to headline some Las Vegas residency dates back in January, but was forced to postpone the shows after falling and breaking his finger.

The 77-year-old Santana tells ABC Audio that the accident “was scary” because he couldn’t feel one of his fingers.

“It was like it was something that's dead, you know? There was no feeling in this finger, and it was affecting the rest of my hand,” he says. “So for about five minutes I had that poison doubt. 'What if this is the end of my career and I can't play anymore?'”

But the guitar great quickly got over that feeling, noting, “I heard my spirit say, ‘Shut up, shut up. That's not what God wants. That's not what’s gonna happen.’”

Carlos says the break from performing “is the longest pit stop I ever had,” but now he’s got a “full tank” and is ready to go.

“We came in replenished with inspiration and feeling, the emotions, passion, light,” he shares.

As for what songs fans can expect to hear this time around, Santana says that he likes to “change it up enough so that it's new for us and it's new for the audience.”

“I want every note, every song to be like your first French kiss because when you're having a French kiss with a beautiful woman, you have to be totally present,” he says. “You know, you can't fake a French kiss, and so to me music is like that.”

Santana's Oneness tour kicks off Wednesday in Highland, California. A complete list of dates can be found at Santana.com.

