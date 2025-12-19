Carlos Santana, Paul Simon among the Recording Academy’s 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award honorees

Paul Simon performs live on the pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2011 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

The Recording Academy has announced the honorees for their 2026 Special Merit Awards Ceremony, and Carlos Santana and Paul Simon have been chosen to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The honor goes to "performers who, during their lifetime, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording," according to a press release. Other 2026 honorees include Cher, Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan and Afrobeat artist Fela Kuti.

Elton John's songwriting partner Bernie Taupin is also set to be feted with the Recording Academy's Trustees Award, given to "individuals who, during their careers in music, have made significant contributions, other than performance, to the field of recording," the press release states. Latin musician Eddie Palmieri and record exec Sylvia Rhone are also set to receive the award.

"It's a true honor to recognize this year's Special Merit Award recipients — an extraordinary group whose influence spans generations, genres and the very foundation of modern music," said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, in a statement. "Each of these honorees has made a profound and lasting impact, and we look forward to celebrating their remarkable achievements on the eve of Grammy Sunday."

The Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards Ceremony will take place during Grammy week, on Jan. 31 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. The Grammy Awards are set for Feb. 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.