Carlos Santana raises eyebrows with speech at concert: "a woman is a woman and a man is a man"

Carlos Santana has seemingly shared his thoughts on the trans community during a speech at one of his concerts.

Video posted to social media, which Consequence reports was from a recent show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, shows the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer telling his audience, "a woman is a woman and a man is a man."

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” Santana said. “Later on, when you grow up, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it.”

He adds, “Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m okay with that.”

In the speech, Santana also described comedian David Chapelle as his "brother" and made a gesture indicating how close they were. Chapelle has come under fire in the past for making what many felt were anti-trans jokes in his standup routines.

One person who was at the show told Consequence that Santana's remarks were “very disturbing and seemed to come out of nowhere.”

The report comes just one day after Alice Cooper made some controversial remarks in an interview with Stereogum, saying he was concerned that being transgender was "a fad."

