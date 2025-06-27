Casting announced for Scorpions biopic 'Wind of Change'

In 2024 it was announced that a musical biopic about the German rock band Scorpions was in the works. Now we know who'll be starring in the film, titled Wind of Change, after the band's 1991 top-five hit.

The Last Kingdom's Alexander Dreymon has been cast to play guitarist and founder Rudolf Schenker; Generation War's Ludwig Trepte as frontman Klaus Meine; You's Ed Speleers as lead guitarist Matthias Jab; and Interview with the Vampire's Luke Brandon Field as drummer Herman Rarebell.

Also cast in the film is The Crown's Dominic West, who'll play the band's manager, Doc McGhee, and The Reader's David Kross, who'll play Andrej, a friend of the band who's imprisoned on the other side of the Berlin wall.

According to the description, the film, directed by Alex Ranarivelo, "tells the story of a band united by their passion for music, who sought to inspire change in the world through their powerful sound and meaningful lyrics. At the heart of the film is their iconic anthem 'Wind of Change,' which became the soundtrack to the end of the Cold War, symbolizing hope, peace and unity."

Wind of Change is currently filming in London and is expected to hit theaters in 2025.

