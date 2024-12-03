Aerosmith’s Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster Will Soon End . Say Hello To The Muppets Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 20: The Muppets who were honored with 2,466th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of the El Capitan Theatre on March 20, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It was just back in July that Aerosmith celebrated the re-opening of the awesome Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios.

But that celebration is now over as Disney has announced a re-branding of the coaster. Instead of Aerosmith rocking the fans it will now be The Muppets. The ride itself won’t change, just the look and branding around the coaster. So thankfully the ride itself will be the same, but the soundtrack will be noticeably different. And I’m ok with this, actually. For 1, The Muppets are obviously more Disney aligned than one of the most notorious partying rock bands in American history, and 2, The Muppets also rock! No, they don’t rock like Aerosmith rock, but they still rock. The Muppets should be credited with opening up generations of kids to rock music in general both with the musical guests they had on the the freakin’ rad The Muppet Show from back in the day, including Alice Cooper, Buddy Rich, Paul Simon, Debbie Harry, Elton John, and more, but also Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem band is a rock icon in my book! One of the most awe inspiring drummers in all of music is still Animal!

So While it sucks to see Aerosmith leave (I’m sure they don’t need the publicity), it will be pretty cool to see the Muppets version whenever its revealed.