Between Metallica Shows at Ray-J, Kirk Hammett & His Guitar Collection Will Be Live at Hard Rock

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MAY 3: Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs on stage at the mtvICON: Metallica tribute special held at the Universal Amphitheatre on May 3rd, 2003 in Universal City, California. mtvICON: Metallica will premiere on MTV Tuesday, May 6th at 9:00PM [ET/PT]. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

Kirk Hammett The Collection is more than just a chance to see some of Kirk’s guitars. Its a chance to see Kirk and hear from him about some of his guitars and more. Its billed as a conversation with Kirk and Mark Agnesi from Gibson Guitars, and it will show off some of Kirk’s favorite, most prized, and most famous guitars.

Those guitars include the world famous ‘Greenie", Peter Green from Fleetwood Mac’s Les Paul that Kirk owns.

In Tampa, between Metallica concerts Friday June 6th and Sunday June 8th at Raymond James Stadium, Kirk and his collection will be doing a live show at the Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa Saturday June 7th. Its a full Metallica Take Over.

Here’s the original episode of the Gibson video series that you will basically be seeing live, with a bunch of Kirk’s guitars in person, too.

Here’s a fan filmed video of the event that you can see live.

You can also check out The Art of Squindo, the official Metallica artist.