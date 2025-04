Bands keep taking vinyl to new levels, but I’ve never seen this before. This is a re-issue because they were so popular before that they sold out pretty quickly. It’s Slippery When Wet on vinyl, and the record is actually hollow and filled with water. And yes, its a real record you can play on any normal record player. Its $100 so its really for the huge Bon Jovi or vinyl fan, but it is cool looking.